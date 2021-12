The stars descend

NCP leader, Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister Praful Patel's son, Prajay Patel, recently got married to Shivika, daughter of Mumbai-based jewellery businessman, Shirish Pungilia. Since the bride's family hails from Jaipur, the wedding reception and post-marriage festivities are being held there, with the who's who from the worlds of entertainment, business, politics and sports having descended on the Pink City to join the celebrations. From Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, MS Dhoni, Jaya Bachchan and Anil Kapoor to Anil Ambani, Manish Malhotra, Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar and Aditya Thackeray – check out the entries of these VVIPs at the wedding celebration of Praful Patel’s son, Prayaj Patel.