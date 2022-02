Bigg Boss 15's Pratik Sehajpal and Akasa Singh

Bigg Boss 15 fans are wondering if Pratik Sehajpal and Akasa Singh are dating or not. The former has supported Pratik Sehajpal all through. They will also do a song together. But Pratik Sehajpal has confirmed that they are not dating as none of them have thought of doing so, nor do they feel romantically about one another. This season, we have two couples in Tejasswi Prakash – Karan Kundrra aka #TejRan and there is Shamita Shetty – Raqesh Bapat too from Bigg Boss OTT. Over the years, we have seen some Bigg Boss friends’ jodis who have inspired love. Let us take a look at some of them below…