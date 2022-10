Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Bipasha Basu clicked in the city

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently announced that they are going to become parents soon. They shared the announcement on social media and it was all over entertainment news. Now, Bipasha Basu's pregnancy avatar is making everyone gush over the bong beauty. The Alone actress was recently papped in the city and her pictures are all over the social media. Her pregnancy glow has left many swooning over her. Take a look at her pictures.