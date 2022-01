Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are in Dubai

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are now in Dubai. They will be back in Mumbai for some days. Dubai is one of the countries where Indians can travel and roam around without restrictions. Kajal Aggarwal looked stunning as she rang in New Year 2022 dressed in a green couture gown from Bhawana Rao. The actress teamed it with silver heels from Christian Louboutin. She is awaiting the release of Acharya in the coming months. The actress is sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi.