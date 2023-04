Sana Khan, being dragged by her husband Anas Saiyad, faces flak.

Sana Khan, though, clarified that her husband was trying to help her at Baba Siddique's Iftaar bash, and as their car wasn't available at the venue, he was rushing her back to the party so that she could sit and wait till their car arrived. As their video goes viral for all the wrong reasons, take a look at their pictures, which prove everything is just right between them.