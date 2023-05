Shloka Mehta, Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Prithvi at Siddhi Vinayak Temple

Shloka Mehta was seen outside Siddhi Vinayak Temple with father-in-law Mukesh Ambani, son Prithvi and husband Akash Ambani. The date of her delivery is coming closer. The family is praying for the health of all the members. Mukesh Ambani and his family is known to be deeply religious. Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russell Mehta.