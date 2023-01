Happy birthday, Preity Zinta!

Preity G Zinta is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses in the industry. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress turns a year older today January 31. The 47 years old diva made her acting debut in Dil Se.. in 1998 and since then she has grabbed a lot of attention with her charming looks. She is happily married to Gene Goodenough in 2016 and the two are parents to Jai and Gia via surrogacy. On her special day, a look at Preity's on-screen chemistry with Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan will make you remember their jodi.