Celebs who rejected to perform at Prince Charles coronation

Prince Charles, heir to the throne will officially become king on 6th May 2023. Prince Charles's coronation will happen in an extravagant royal ceremony in Westminster, London. To take in the glimpse thousand of folks will gather around Westminster Abbey. A number of big celebrities have been invited to attend and perform at the historical celebration. From Bollywood Sonam Kapoor has been invited and she is honored to be a part of the momentous occasion. Well, many celebs have rejected the invitation to perform at Prince Charles coronation. Here, we have listed a few names.