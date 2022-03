Image credit: Instagram

Prithiviraj

Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey was expected to make a mark at the box office. But, surprisingly, the film didn’t do well at the ticket window and became a flop. However, Akshay surely has a great line up and one can expect those films to do well at the box office. Prithviraj will be Akshay’s next release. The movie is slated to release on 3rd June 2022, and it will mark former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar’s Bollywood debut. It’s a biopic, and moviegoers love to watch biopics.