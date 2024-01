Evil villains of 2024

Villains have played a vital roles in films. More than heros, there have been times when evil characters have won hearts with their bang on acting skills. Prithviraj Sukumaran in Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and more dreaded and evil villains to look forward to in 2024. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in main roles. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will play the role of a villain. The film will release on EID 2024.