Prithviraj Trailer

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj is all set to release on 3rd June 2022, and today the makers are all set to launch the trailer of the film. The teaser of Prithviraj was released a couple of months ago, and it had received a good response. The movie has been delayed multiple times, and now, finally Akki’s fans are excited to watch it on the big screen. It is expected that the trailer of Prithviraj will be amazing, and the movie will do well at the box office.