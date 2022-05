Image credit: Google

Prithviraj vs Major vs Vikram – June 3

The box office battle seems to have gotten more intense in the recent past. This is because many South films are now doing great business across India. We have seen movies like Pushpa, RRR and KGF 2 doing exceptionally well and striking a chord wait a national audience. Now, here’s a look at some of the upcoming box office clashes. On 3rd June Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj will be clashing with Saiee Manjrekar and Adivi Sesh’s Major and with Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil’s Vikram.