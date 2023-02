Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill has three films already. There is one with Rhea Kapoor, another with Sajid Khan along with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It seems T-Series wants her on two more projects. Shehnaaz Gill made a great debut with Honsla Rakh. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary CONFIRMS her next project is with Ankit Gupta; deets here