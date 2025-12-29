Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Naagin 7: How much does the actress charge per episode? Know her net worth

1/7





What is the role of Priyanka Chahar in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 7? Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7, the highly anticipated supernatural television series, has at last made its debut. The show has been a constantly talked-about topic among the audience ever since its first airing. The character of Naagin, played by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, is the lead in this season. The plot, graphics, and acting of the cast are all well-received by the public.

When was Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's casting in Naagin 7 announced? The announcement of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's casting in Naagin 7 was first made during Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 19. Since then, her fans have been eagerly awaiting the show's release. Following the premiere, both Priyanka and Naagin 7 have been trending on social media.

All about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's educational qualifications Regarding Priyanka's career, she is a well-known television actress. She completed her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jaipur, and pursued further studies at Delhi University. After completing her education, Priyanka moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.

Career of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in detail At first, she was engaged in modeling. Later on, she participated in various TV series like Gathbandhan, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Parineeti, and Udaariyaan. Besides, the main spotlight on her came with Bigg Boss 16, where the listeners sympathized most with her loud and fearless character.

What is the per-episode fee of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Naagin 7? As per reports, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will get Rs 1.5 lakh for every episode of Naagin 7. During Bigg Boss 16, her weekly income was supposed to be around Rs 5 lakh, with the last week's fee going up to Rs 10 lakh. Nonetheless, such earnings are not verified yet.

What is the net worth of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary? Priyanka is counted as one of the richest actresses in the television industry. Her net worth is said to be approximately Rs 20 to Rs 25 crores as per the reports. The actress draws her income mainly from TV shows, modeling, social media, and advertisements. With Naagin 7, her net worth will further rise.

