TV actresses we want to see on screen ASAP

The TV industry is vast and has a hoard of talent. There's no dearth of opportunities in the TV world either. Every month, a number of TV shows are launched and with that sometimes new talents are given a chance while sometimes established talents excel in their acting jobs. Today, we will be having a look at such gorgeous TV beauties who are well-established but missing from the small screens. From Kumkum Bhagya beauty Sriti Jha to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actresses Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi to Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and more are on the list. Let's check it out...