Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Rupali Ganguly: Top 10 TV personalities, a look at popular stars of this week

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Priyanka, who is the current sensation in the television industry with her role as Naagin in Naagin 7, has reached number one in the popularity list. Her comeback on TV has stunned the audience.

Rupali Ganguly The actor continues to be one of the most popular TV stars ever since her show, Anupamaa, premiered in 2020. Even after years since its debut, her show holds the number 1 position.

Smriti Irani The actor-politician, who was away from the glam world for many years, has returned to Television with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Since the show premiered, she has continued to be one of the famous TV personalities.

Samridhii Shukla The female lead of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at number 4 in the popularity list. Ever since she appeared on the show, she has received immense love from the audience.

Sharad Kelkar Ever since the actor made a comeback on TV with Tumm Se Tumm Tak. He and the show have been garnering all the love.

Ayesha Singh Ayesha is quite a popular star. Ever since, she has been part of shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Mannat – Har Khushi Paane Ki, she has been trending and has become one of the popular stars.

Amandeep Sidhu Amandeep, who rose to fame with Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, has been one of the popular TV personalities currently. Her popularity is constantly growing, and fans have been appreciating her work.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan The actress, who worked in shows like Imlie, Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon and Itti Si Khushi, is one of the well-known actresses in the Hindi television industry. She rose to fame with Imlie.

Rohit Purohit The actor, who played the male lead in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is one of the biggest sensations in the TV world. He has been gaining all the love from the audience for his work.

