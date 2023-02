Bigg Boss 16 contestants bagged big projects

Bigg Boss season 16 has been quite popular on TV that has kept viewers hooked to the screens. The show kept the audiences busy with controversies, love angles, mental breakdowns, and much more. MC Stan was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 16. From Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Shiv Thakare; a look at Bigg Boss 16 contestants who grabbed big dream projects while being in the show.