Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie Jonas land in Mumbai

After skipping the weddings of cousins Parineeti Chopra and Meera Chopra, Priyanka Chopra is here in Mumbai with daughter Malti Marie Jonas. The actress arrived this evening at Mumbai International Airport. Her BFF Anjula Acharia was also with her. She is the one who manages her work in the US. Anjula Acharia is a talent and celeb manager. She is also her long time friend.