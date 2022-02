Image credit: Instagram/ @jeryyxmimi/ @just jared

Lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas snapped on a date

A couple of weeks ago, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced that they have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. And since, the two of them have been lying low. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were busy parenting their newborn, it seems. Fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of their FAVE Jodi together and finally, it happened a couple of hours ago. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were seen holding hands and walking out of a restaurant, it seems.