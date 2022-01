Image credit: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas baby

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas last night announced that they have turned parents of a baby via surrogacy. The couple’s statement read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank You so much.” While in their statement they wrote that they have welcomed a baby, the couple has not yet revealed the gender or the name of their child.