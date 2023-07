Priyanka Chopra's 'Perfect man' definition

Priyanka manifested her ideal partner by writing down five qualities she deemed essential, clarifying her desires and intentions for the kind of relationship she sought. “The first non-negotiable quality was honesty. Second was for him to appreciate the value of family. Third, he had to take his profession very seriously. Fourth, I wished for someone who was creative and had the imagination to dream big with me. Fifth, was for him to have drive and ambition, just like I did.” As luck would have it, Nick Jonas slid into Priyanka's DMs, expressing his admiration for her work. Little did they know, this online conversation would go on to become a world-famous relationship. Fast forward to Priyanka’s second Oscar appearance, sparks flew as they locked eyes for the first time in person. He proceeded to get down on one knee and said, “You’re real? Where have you been all my life?” and the rest is history.