Bollywood hotties looking hotter than hot in naked dresses

Naked dresses are all the trend these days, especially in high-flying, free-minded society circles, but it’s not everybody’s cup of tea, especially given both the tone bodies and even more toned confidence needed to pull them off. That’s where these Bollywood hotties have set the bar really high when it comes to the naked-dress look, looking hotter than how hot they usually are by slaying them like a boss. Check out Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and others who have so far nailed the naked-dress look…