Image credit: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

We have often seen that after an actress gets married, she is introduced or tagged as her husband’s wife. For example, while Priyanka Chopra was promoting her film The Matrix Resurrections, a news portal referred to her as 'wife of Nick Jonas'. The Desi girl slammed the portal and on her Insta story she wrote, “Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...’ Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?