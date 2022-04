Image credit: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra – The Desi Girl

You must have surely heard this saying, “You can take an Indian out of India, but you can never take India out of an Indian.” And Priyanka Chopra has proved this saying true many times. Recently, the actress posted a few pictures on Instagram in which she is donning a yellow salwar suit and she captioned the picture as, “When the sun hits just right..” One look at the pictures and the song Desi Girl will surely start playing in your head.