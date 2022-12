Image credit: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra

Maltie Marie steals hearts in Priyanka Chopra's pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are busy being mom and dad to Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas. The toddler is living the best of her life with her mum and dad. As y'all would know, Priyanka, Nick and Maltie Marie have been vacationing for a while now. And Priyanka Chopra has been sharing glimpses from their vacation every now and then and that's what she's done even now. Soaking in the pre-Christmas spirits ad enjoying the snowy winter, Priyanka has shared some adorable snaps of herself with Malti Marie and Nick. And we cannot get over her bread cheeks!