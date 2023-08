Priyanka Chopra cannot let her eyes off her husband, Nick Jonas, and we don’t blame her.

Find someone who looks at you like Priyanka Chopra is looking at her husband, Nick Jonas. Nick is a dream husband to PC; she met him at the most vulnerable stage of her life when she wasn’t prepared for a serious relationship. Like they say, love finds you. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to get married on THIS date? Here's what we know