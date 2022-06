Image credit: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood celebrities have often been accused of using technology to enhance their looks. There have been a lot of instances when celebrities' shocking cosmetic surgeries have made headlines. Some of the celebrities keep mum about it. But there have been times when stars have openly discussed it too. One of the stars who has spoken about going under the knife is Priyanka Chopra. However, her surgery wasn't too enhance her look, rather it was an accident. The actress revealed that she had to undergo surgery as she had breathing issues. In her memoir, she wrote, 'While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed.' She then had to undergo several surgeries to correct it. 'While it took a few years of seeing a stranger gazing back at me every time I looked in the mirror, I've gotten accustomed to this face,' she added.