Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra left everyone stunned as she made an appearance at the new Bvlgari outlet in Jio World. The actress wore palazzo pants with a bustier top made of lace. The actress wore a classic serpent necklace of the brand. Coral lips stood out on her glowing skin. The diva has proved that when it comes to oomph she can beat the starlet brigade of Bollywood head on.