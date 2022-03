Priyanka Chopra brings the ‘sexy black’

Priyanka Chopra recently shot for an international jewellery brand at an exotic location in Rome, and her all-black attire exuded such boss-lady vibes that she totally stole the thunder from every inch of the picturesque milieu. J.C. Babin, who owns the jewellery brand, has shared several picture in awe of Priyanka Chopra (can we blame him for being awestruck by her) on his official Instagram handle, captioning the post: “We spent an extraordinary Roman week hosting and celebrating @priyankachopra and @lalalalisa_m, for the shooting of the Bvlgari 2022 Brand Campaign. Priyanka is a longtime friend of mine, first in @tagheuer times and now as @bulgari global Brand Ambassador.”