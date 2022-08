Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra look picture perfect

In another picture, Priyanka was seen sitting on a chair inside the pool holding Malti and Nick sat next to them. Priyanka and Nick were all smiles as they clicked the picture, but the two added a white heart emoji to cover Malti's face. Priyanka shared a video of her daughter Maltie who was seen dancing in a swimsuit.