Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Priyanka Chopra is BACK

After her marriage to Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra shifted her base to the US. She has become a global sensation with many Hollywood projects in her kitty too. Well, it took her 3 long years to plan a trip to India. The diva shared the excitement of traveling to India through social media and it was pretty evident on her face too as she exited the Mumbai airport along with her entourage. She landed in India in the wee hours of November 1 as the shutterbugs were waiting to capture her in their lenses.