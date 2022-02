Image credit: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas’ baby

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turned parents via surrogacy last month. The actress had shared a stated about it on Instagram which read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank You so much.” While PeeCee didn’t reveal whether it’s a boy or a girl, later it was reported that the couple has been blessed with a baby girl.