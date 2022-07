Priyanka Chopra - Aitraaz

International global star Priyanka Chopra played the role of a hot dominating boss who blackmails her assistant at work in Aitraaz. She tries her level best to have a relationship with him. Priyanka was brave enough to play the negative role and her exceptional performance changed her career. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role in 2004. She even played a black widow who killed her own husband in Saat Khoon Maaf.