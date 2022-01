Image credit: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra's photoshoot for a magazine

Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in the industry. The actress’ photoshoots have always grabbed the attention of her fans. Priyanka is on the cover of Vanity Fair February issue, and the actress took to Instagram to share some pictures from the photoshoot that she did for the magazine. Well, Priyanka is looking stunning in the pictures and her fans can’t stop praising her. Check out the pictures below…