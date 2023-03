Priyanka Chopra makes a style statement at the Paris Fashion Week

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Valentino Fall 2023 show at the Paris Fashion Week. The power couple made a dashing appearance in the French capital on March 4th. The global icon has now shared few pictures from the event she added with her husband Nick Jonas. PC never fails to turn heads with her style statement and this time she wore a fuchsia pink as she supported the designer at Fashion week. These pictures would definitely swoon you, take a look.