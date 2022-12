Alia Bhatt

The new mamma in town Alia Bhatt looked stunning in this metallic gown from Gauri and Nainika. With its empire cut, capes and bit of a slit, it added drama. Alia Bhatt went in for the dewy look allowing the gown to take centrestage. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Akshay Kumar gets flak for his look as Chhatrapati Shivaji in Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, Bipasha Basu shares new pic of Devi and more