Image credit: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is ruling the headlines as in her recent interview, she has spoken at length about Bollywood, Hollywood, Marriage and motherhood. In the podcast, she revealed that she had frozen her eggs early in her 30s. She said that she felt free as she could go on her ambitious path. She said that she always wanted to have children but when she started dating Nick Jonas, she wasn't sure if he wanted kids as he was 25. She said that it was her mother Madhu Chopra who asked her to 'Just Do It'. Now, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are parents to a beautiful baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka is not the only one who chose to opt for freezing eggs. There are many more Indian actresses who have spoken about the same.