Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too had to deal with the rumours of their divorce. It was Abhishek who had set the record straight by saying, 'I am not going to allow a third party to dictate to Aishwarya and me, how we should lead our lives. She knows how much I love her and I know how much she loves me. If you are going to misinterpret something for your own convenience, then go ahead. I am a public figure, after all. And I cannot make the media happy all the time. My marriage and my life are not going to be dictated by what the media says.'