Malti Marie steals the limelight in Priyanka-Nick's family vacation

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make for a handsome pair. The two of them got married in 2018 and have been now on their parenting duties and also managing their careers. Life's good for them both and it's heartening to see them together raising their little munchkin, daughter, Malti Marie. A couple of days ago, Priyanka and Nick took off to the UK for a trip with Malti Marie. And guess what, their families and a couple of friends had accompanied them too. Just a couple of hours ago, Priyanka shared the pics on her Instagram and it's MM who's stealing the show.