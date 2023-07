Image credit: Instagram/ Jerryxmimi

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' date

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are an IT couple across the globe. They have been setting the bar high with the way they are managing their careers and personal life so well. The two of them have a huge fanbase who look forward to catching a glimpse of the lovebirds. And that's what they did today. Priyanka and Nick attended the Wimbledon match in the UK. We could not get enough of them honestly. Check out the pics here: