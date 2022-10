Image credit: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' day out

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are true relationship goals. The couple has been making everyone go gaga over the bond they share. They are epitome of love and never have they ever shied away from expressing their love for each other. They are stars and are living their life to the fullest. Currently, there are in Los Angeles and are trying to have a good time. Recently, Priyanka Chopra shared a few pictures and videos from their romantic car drive and it looked they were just simply enjoying being together.