Image credit: Google

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan and many other celebs opted for surrogacy and IVF

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently announced that they have welcomed a baby via surrogacy, They shared a statement which read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank You so much.” Many Bollywood celebs have congratulated the couple. But well, Priyanka and Nick are not the first celebrity couple who have welcomed a child via surrogacy.