Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby girl in the month of January this year through surrogacy. But it was only 100 days after of her birth that they could take their daughter home from the hospital. The couple happily named their baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Well with the entry of the little one, their bond has just got stronger. And their PDA game is still on. Nick Jonas recently shared pictures from Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations and they could be seen passionately kissing in one of the pictures.