Image credit: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' New Year's 2022

The Matrix Resurrections actress Priyanka Chopra and her American musician husband Nick Jonas had the most epic and surreal bring-in of 2022. The two lovebirds celebrated their New Year's on a yacht. Priyanka shared a photo dump from her celebratory night and it's lit AF. The two lovebirds welcomed 2022 with their friends under the starry sky. Whilst most of the celebrities had jetted off to various cool spots, celebrating New Year's amidst the sea takes the cake. Priyanka looks happiest in the pictures with Nick.