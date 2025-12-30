This Indian actress once earned Rs 5000; became highest-paid actress of 2025 after...; she is...

1/7





First salary of this Bollywood’s highest-paid actress An actress, who was part of movies like Krrish and Bajirao Mastani, once used to earn only Rs 5000. She is now one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood.

2/7





Actress’s journey in Bollywood She began her career in the early 2000s. She first stepped into modelling and was part of a beauty pageant, and became Miss World 2000. After she achieved success in the modelling world, she stepped into the film industry as a leading actress in Thamizhan, a Tamil movie released in 2002. Later, she made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003.

3/7





Actress’s Bollywood journey The actress was part of many films like Dostana, Don 2, Aitraaz, Andaaz, Fashion, Barfi!, Agneepath, The Sky Is Pink, Mary Kom and Anjaana Anjaani, to name a few. When she was at the peak of her career, she made a transition to Hollywood. Then she started doing both Bollywood and Hollywood projects, simultaneously. She made her Hollywood debut with Quantico in 2015.

Advertisement

4/7





Guess the actress? She is one of the finest actresses in the industry and it's none other than Priyanka Chopra. The actress is a celebrity who has inspired many youngsters through her successful career.

5/7





Priyanka Chopra’s comeback in the Indian film industry The actress is all set to make her comeback with Varanasi. The Telugu movie, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. The film has been directed by S. S. Rajamouli. It is a Pan-India movie, which will be released in multiple languages.

6/7





Priyanka Chopra’s fees for Varanasi The actress has been charging Rs 30 crore for the film, which marks her as the highest-paid actress of the year, as per Koimoi.

Advertisement

7/7



