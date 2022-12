Priyanka Chopra is a stunner; here's proof

Her husband Nick Jonas was the first one to comment on his wife Priyanka's post. He called her 'hottie'. Within no time, fans showered love on her posts. One user wrote, 'How are you real?', while another commented saying, 'That dress! The make up!!! The hair!!!! Just everything about this outfit is (fire emojis)'. Also Read - RRR actor Ram Charan planning to re-enter Bollywood in big way? This is how Salman Khan is helping him out