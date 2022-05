Image credit: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra’s sun kissed pictures

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most active celebs on social media. She treats her fans with some amazing pictures of her on Instagram. Recently, PeeCee spent her day at a golf club and took to Instagram to share a few pictures from there. She captioned it as, “It was a good day.” Well, the actress as usual is looking hot in those pictures and many netizens have commented on it. But, her hubby Nick Jonas’ comment has grabbed everyone’s attention.