Image credit: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of Malti Marie's first EASTER celebrations

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are hands-on parents to their daughter Malti Marie. The trio were in Mumbai just a couple of days ago. Now, they are back in Los Angeles, where Priyanka, Nick and Malti Marie reside in a luxurious villa. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate every festival together and with all their heart. Priyank took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse of Malti Marie's first Easter celebrations. The mother-daughter duo spent Easter without Nick. The American singer-composer is in New York with his brother, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, touring. Let's check out the pictures shared by Priyanka online.