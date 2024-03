Priyanka Chopra in a pink modern saree drape at Isha Ambani's Holi bash

Priyanka Chopra assumed the avatar of a modern desi girl for the event. She wore a blush pink saree drape with a matching bustier. The actress teamed it with heels. Priyanka Chopra kept her makeup at a minimal. She is one of Isha Ambani's closest friends from Bollywood. Her outfit for the evening was custom-made by Gaurav Gupta.