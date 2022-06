Priyanka Chopra makes heads turn with super sexy gown

Priyanka Chopra is making news for her outing at the Bulgari event that is happening in Paris. Yesterday, she rocked an orange metallic dress and her picture with Anne Hathaway and Blackpink's Lisa went viral. The other two ladies chose yellow. For the next event, Priyanka Chopra chose a black and white gown from Robert Wun. The gown had a daring neck and back with huge white ruffles. Priyanka Chopra's look wowed fashionistas. She has been styled by Luxury Law. Take a look...